Thursday, 6 January 2022

Pooch rides pillion

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Riding down North Rd in Dunedin yesterday is Vaughan Gamble with his dog Morty.

    The 15-month-old pug French bulldog cross had been travelling to work with him for months, Mr Gamble said.

    While he worked as National Security Dunedin branches manager, his dog was always in the back of the rooms having fun, he said. "He’s just with me all the time."

    The pooch had quite a few fans, and regular customers sometimes came in just to pat him, Mr Gamble said.

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

    The dog box on the back of the scooter was specially designed to fit small dogs, but the hole for Morty’s head had to be cut a little bigger as he grew.

    Morty was content riding in the back and had never complained, Mr Gamble said.

    He had ridden motorbikes and owned dogs for a long time, but it was the first time he had travelled with a pet as a passenger. 

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

