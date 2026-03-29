Photo: ODT files.

Today's scheduled visit of the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas, carrying more than 4000 passengers, has been cancelled due to the forecast weather conditions.

The ship was scheduled to dock at Port Chalmers this morning, but the threat of showers, with possible low cloud or fog before dawn, and strengthening southwesterlies this afternoon, prompted the decision to bypass the port yesterday.

It is the second time the 350m-long quantum class cruise ship, owned by Royal Caribbean International, has been plagued with misfortune since it left Sydney Australia last week.

Police were notified of an unexplained death on board the vessel, about 1.40am last Wednesday, as it headed towards Waitangi.

Last Friday, New Zealand police said they were still investigating the cause of the death.

On the Royal Caribbean website, a spokesperson confirmed there had been a sudden death on board.

‘‘We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests. We are supporting authorities in their investigation.’’

No other details have been shared regarding the person’s identity, what may have happened, or any other details surrounding the nature of the death.

Anthem of the Seas is on a 12-night cruise around New Zealand, which includes visits to the Bay of Islands, Tauranga, Napier, Wellington, Lyttelton, Dunedin (now cancelled), and visits to Dusky and Milford Sounds, before returning to Sydney on April 3.