Port gains consent for admin building

Resource consent has been given for a three-storey Port Otago administration block, which would wrap around the heritage-listed Port Chalmers Maritime Museum.
It would add a modern touch with "extensive" floor to ceiling glazing.
The building would connect to the former post office turned museum, by a single-storey glazed lane-way.
Surrounding buildings and parts of buildings would need to be demolished to make way for the construction, including the 2014 boat shed addition to the museum and a 1920s outbuilding.
"The new administration block in no way mimics or tries to reproduce elements of the museum building, but has tried to reflect aspects of its materials, form and scale," the report said.
Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders declined to comment but said gaining consent was only preliminary work to see what could be possible in the future.