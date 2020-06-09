Port gains consent for admin building

The Port Chalmers Maritime Museum, which would be surrounded by the new Port Otago administration block if the plans were to go ahead. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY/SUPPLIED

Port Chalmers residents will be able to reflect on times past if plans for a new building go ahead.

Resource consent has been given for a three-storey Port Otago administration block, which would wrap around the heritage-listed Port Chalmers Maritime Museum.

It would add a modern touch with "extensive" floor to ceiling glazing.

The building would connect to the former post office turned museum, by a single-storey glazed lane-way.

Surrounding buildings and parts of buildings would need to be demolished to make way for the construction, including the 2014 boat shed addition to the museum and a 1920s outbuilding.

An artist’s impression of the proposed administration block.

The plans were reviewed by the council’s heritage adviser who noted the material and general design were "well considered".

"The new administration block in no way mimics or tries to reproduce elements of the museum building, but has tried to reflect aspects of its materials, form and scale," the report said.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders declined to comment but said gaining consent was only preliminary work to see what could be possible in the future.

molly.houseman@odt.co.nz