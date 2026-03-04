The Otago Corrections Facility. PHOTO: ODT FILES A loving kiss between a Dunedin woman and her incarcerated partner hid a secret transaction in which she tried to deposit nine grams of drugs into his waiting mouth. The passionate exchange was one of almost 500 incidents where contraband was confiscated by Otago Corrections Facility (OCF) staff in the second half of last year. OCF, one of the country’s largest prisons, also has one of the largest rates of confiscated items, second only to Rimutaka Prison. The details of what occurred during the illicit kiss was revealed in Dunedin District Court when Dianna Hona, 44, pleaded guilty to supplying methamphetamine. On December 19, sometime in the morning, Hona entered the OCF to visit her incarcerated partner. She greeted her partner with a kiss. However, while her mouth was pressed to his, she attempted to slip a package with 1.57g of meth, 0.89g of various pills, and 6.99g of an unknown white substance into his. OCF staff noticed the strange exchange and seized the package. Hona was arrested and charged. She was remanded on bail and would be sentenced in May. OCF general manager Dave Miller said there were many ways contraband was smuggled into the facility and visitors attempting to bring it in was common. "Contraband includes ... items that prisoners could use in inappropriate ways — some individuals go to extreme and elaborate lengths to introduce contraband into prison." Various other methods are used including through the post, thrown over the fence, or concealed in or on a prisoner’s body when they came in. OCF has so far, this financial year, confiscated 499 banned items from prisoners. The majority of those were tattooing equipment, drugs and miscellaneous items. Contraband could create significant safety risks in prisons. "Sometimes the people we manage place a significant amount of pressure on their partners, friends, or associates to risk attempting to bring contraband into prison for them." Mr Miller said staff at the OCF co-ordinated their efforts to stop the items coming in. That included intelligence sharing, monitoring prisoner activities and communications. When a prisoner or visitor attempted to smuggle contraband, the method used was shared with all staff so everyone was aware of new methods and the latest trends. Searches of vehicles and of people entering prisons, using scanners and X-ray machines at entry points, having camera surveillance in prison visit rooms and along fence perimeters, checking prisoner mail and property, monitoring prisoner phone calls and banning visitors who attempt to bring contraband into prisons are all methods of prevention OCF staff use. They also use specialist detector dog teams that patrol prison perimeters, visitor areas and cells. "Our detector dog teams have a range of searching capabilities and can also detect drugs, mobile phones, tobacco and illicitly brewed alcohol," Mr Miller said. "Our staff manage around 11,000 prisoners, who are some of New Zealand’s most dangerous people and can be highly manipulative." Contraband The total number of contraband item finds in Otago Corrections Facility between July 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025. — Other (includes gang paraphernalia, prescription medicine, tobacco, and miscellaneous items) 197 Drugs 94 Tattoo equipment 85 Drugs paraphernalia 39 Weapons 43 Alcohol 21 Tattoo 11 Communications devices 9 laine.priestley@odt.co.nz