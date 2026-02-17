The Otago Corrections Facility. PHOTO: ODT FILES A prisoner who attacked three corrections officers while behind bars received no further punishment for the assaults. Keanu Jason Neho-Gillies, 30, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after earlier admitting three charges of assault with intent to injure. The defendant was serving a sentence of two and a-half years’ imprisonment at Otago Corrections Facility. On November 22, 2024, the inmate was making threats towards two corrections staff as he was being taken to his cell. He then turned around and grabbed one staff member by his body armour and punched him in the face. They all ended up on the ground before the defendant got on top of the two staff and continued delivering blows. He directed a total of 18 punches at the heads and faces of the two corrections officers. On September 3 last year, Neho-Gillies attacked another staff member. The inmate punched the man in the face, breaking his glasses and causing a cut on his head that required stitches. Counsel Matthew Bonniface said his client was willing to engage in rehabilitation and had not displayed any further aggression since the last assault. A member of Neho-Gillies’ family said he had been "soul-searching" and working on himself while behind bars. The defendant told Judge Hermann Retzlaff he wanted to take responsibility for his offending. "I’m learning now that violence doesn’t solve anything. I don’t actually believe in violence," Neho-Gillies said. Judge Retzlaff noted difficulties in the defendant’s upbringing and his high motivation to attend residential rehabilitation. The judge sentenced Neho-Gillies to 14 and a-half months’ imprisonment to be served concurrently with his existing sentence.