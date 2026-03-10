Photo: ODT files A man who stabbed his flatmate to death is back in prison after getting kicked out of a Dunedin rehabilitation programme. William James Henare Capper, 39, was jailed for six years eight months before the High Court at Rotorua in 2022 after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of George Cross. At that hearing, Justice Graham Lang highlighted the defendant’s problematic alcohol use and suggested his future success would be determined by his ability to address those demons. Capper appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after admitting breaching parole. He had been released to attend a residential rehabilitation programme in the city but Judge Hermann Retzlaff said the defendant had been "exited" from the course last month. Counsel Kelly Beazley said her client had been recalled to prison to continue serving his sentence and was due for release in mid-2028. In April 2021, Capper had been drinking with friends when a dispute arose between his adopted brother Hamish Vickers and Mr Cross. During the melee, Mr Vickers got on top of the victim and held his arms down. Capper picked up a large kitchen knife from the kitchen counter and, despite being urged to drop the weapon by a fourth man, stabbed Mr Cross five times in the leg. "That’s what you get," the defendant said. One of the stab wounds severed a major artery and Mr Cross died from blood loss. The High Court at sentencing heard Capper’s youth featured alcohol and substance abuse before he joined the NZ Army. After spending time in military prison, he was dishonorably discharged after just two years. Justice Lang said Capper’s drinking, which marred his time in the New Zealand Defence Force, subsequently resulted in his dismissal from other jobs too. "It is obvious that you are at significant risk of appearing before the courts on a regular basis unless you find some way to curb your alcohol consumption," he said. rob.kidd@odt.co.nz