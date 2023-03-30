Protesters celebrate as Tamaki skips town

What started as a protest against a visit to Dunedin by controversial political party leader Hannah Tamaki ended up a celebration after it turned out she had already left the city.

A group of about 60 protesters met close to Fable Dunedin, a five-star hotel in Princes St, where it was believed Mrs Tamaki and her husband Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki were staying.

The protesters held up glasses of tomato juice in solidarity with trans activist Eli Rubashkyn who has been charged with assault for dousing controversial British speaker Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull with tomato juice at her Auckland rally.

Protester Al, who did not want to give his last name, said the Tamakis spread a message of hate towards the trans community and the protest was about saying they were unwelcome in Dunedin.

When protesters found out the Tamakis had already left the city they turned the protest into more of a celebration.

A protest against Hannah Tamaki's visit to Dunedin in Princes St today. Photo: Peter McIntosh

At one stage during the protest a man in a car yelled expletives at those gathered, and Al said this was a reflection of where society was at when it came to welcoming diversity.

"People are scared of things they don't understand. And a lot of people, particularly men, tend to express their fear through anger."

He said it was pleasing three Dunedin City councillors - deputy mayor Sophie Barker, Jim O'Malley and Steve Walker - were among those who turned out.

The protesters announced the launch of a crowd-funding project to support healthcare for the trans community.

The Tamakis were in town after several Dunedin City councillors were contacted by Mark Terrill, an associate of Mrs Tamaki, who said the Vision NZ political party founder was in Otago this week and asked if they would meet her.

Nearly all councillors who had been contacted about a proposed meeting told the Otago Daily Times had turned it down.

But Cr Lee Vandervis refused to say if he had been approached, or if he would take up the offer.