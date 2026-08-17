When it comes to work, it can be a bit hot and cold for Dylan Allum sometimes. But that is the way the young Dunedin-based heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) apprentice likes it. And what makes his apprenticeship even more interesting is that he gets to do it while helping to build the new Dunedin hospital outpatient building. “It’s not every day you get to work on a project of this scale, especially as an apprentice,” he said. “It’s been a great experience to be involved in such a major project.” He is among about 3000 people in a range of trades who have been working on the facility over the past three and a-half years. For Mr Allum, working alongside very experienced tradespeople on the project had allowed him to develop skills in ways that many other apprentices may not get an opportunity to. “The team culture on the hospital project has been really supportive. “Everyone works well together, and the experienced guys are always happy to help out and answer any questions. “It made it easy to learn new skills, ask for advice and gain confidence on such a large job. “Working with experienced tradespeople and learning from them every day has definitely been a highlight.” Another work highlight was helping to install ductwork and fire dampers throughout the outpatient building — a key component of the new hospital. It was rewarding, he said. “I’ve enjoyed seeing different areas of the building that I’ve worked on come together. “Knowing the hospital will be used by the community for years to come makes me proud to be part of it. “Every day is different, with a variety of work to do, and there’s always something new to learn, which keeps the work interesting.” SUPPLIEDDunedin HVAC apprentice Dylan Allum, in front of the new Dunedin Hospital outpatients building. Photo: Supplied Mr Allum said it was very interesting to see how such a large project was planned, co-ordinated and executed. “I’ve learned that good communication between all the different trades is really important to keep the job running smoothly and make sure everyone stays on schedule. “It’s shown me that there’s a lot more to a project than just the work happening on site.” New Dunedin hospital outpatient building director Andrew Holmes said the project was unlike most commercial builds because of its scale and duration. “Across the inpatient and outpatient buildings, it brings together a wide range of trades, skills, and experience, creating an environment where people can learn from each other and develop their capabilities. “It’s great to see apprentices like Dylan making the most of those opportunities. “The experience they’re gaining today will support their careers long after the project is complete.” Mr Allum said he felt lucky to have started his career on such a landmark project, and he had ambitious plans for his future. He is expected to complete his apprenticeship in the coming months, and hopes to continue working on large-scale commercial projects. john.lewis@odt.co.nz