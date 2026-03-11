There has been a reported increase in couch fires in the student quarter over the past year, University of Otago proctor Dave Scott said in his annual report. Photo: ODT files The University of Otago believes it has broken the back of the "flat initiation" practices, but couch burning has re-emerged as a growing concern. Proctor Dave Scott’s annual disciplinary report for 2025, released yesterday, reaffirmed the behaviour and experiences of most students had been "positive" during the academic year. Among the most significant developments last year was the decline in public flat initiations, the report said. "Significant proactive work was undertaken to reduce harmful initiation practices. "The proctor conducted personal visits to flats identified as likely initiation hosts. Residents received face-to-face briefings, written materials and follow-up emails to ensure consistent messaging." Allegations of horrific initiations at Dunedin student flats made the national media in the earlier part of the decade, including students’ claims of being instructed to strip to their underwear while being referred to as "piggies", and alleged mistreatment of eels. The proctor also ensured 20 "high-risk" flats received a second visit last year. This was complemented by a communications campaign across the university and residential colleges. Photo: ODT files "While covert initiations may have occurred, none were reported or detected in 2025, representing a major improvement in student safety. "The unwritten rule of initiations is, ‘if you weren’t [the] subject of an initiation, you cannot host an initiation’, with our strong hope being the cycle is all but broken." However, the return of couch burning disappointed the proctor: a total of 22 "sofa-related fires" were recorded in North Dunedin last year. "While this represents a slight increase compared with previous years, the proctor’s office continues to maintain a firm approach to investigating these incidents." Of the fires reported, offenders were identified in 11 cases. Seven Otago University students were referred to the provost for serious misconduct, two Otago Polytechnic students were referred to their equivalent disciplinary authority and two non-students were referred to police. The offending Otago University students each received a one-semester suspended exclusion, and were required to complete 40 hours’ community service. Mr Scott was also disappointed by "isolated events" near Castle St over the Guy Fawkes’ period last year, which involved up to 50 students. Photo: ODT files And the proctor still appeared not to have an answer for the "significant yet largely disorganised" St Patrick’s Day celebrations, which were "driven by binge-drinking culture". Other issues on the day included disorderly behaviour, noise, rooftop climbing and poor waste management, he said. However, the highly regulated Hyde St event "proceeded with minimal issues", and the Agnew St event did not occur for the sixth consecutive year. Flo-Week, O Week and Re-O Week were successfully delivered with considerable assistance from community partners, including the Otago University Students’ Association, New Zealand Police and Red Frogs, Mr Scott said. "These groups maintained a presence on campus throughout both daytime and evening activities, supporting relationship-building and ensuring events were conducted lawfully and safely. "These major student events continue to attract attendees from other universities and non-students nationwide. "Many visitors seek the ‘North Dunedin student experience’ but fall outside the student conduct statute, at times contributing to disorder without formal accountability." matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz