Dunedin’s new hospital outpatient building is so close to being finished you can almost smell the antiseptic emanating from it.

And on September 12, Otago and Southland residents will be able to explore the new facility ahead of its official opening for patient care in December.

Health New Zealand Southern operations group director Craig Ashton said the free community open day would give people a unique chance to experience one of New Zealand’s largest health infrastructure projects, and see first-hand the progress made towards delivering the modern healthcare facility.

“This is a rare opportunity for the public to take a look inside a major new health facility before it opens for clinical services.

“The outpatient building represents years of planning, design and construction, and we’re excited to be able to share that with our community.

“We know many people have followed the project closely, and this open day is a chance to see the scale of the facility and learn more about the services it will provide.”

Visitors will be taken on guided tours through public and patient spaces, where they can learn about the innovative design and technology incorporated throughout the building, and discover how the new facility will support healthcare delivery across Otago and Southland for decades to come.

Along the way, more information about the new Dunedin hospital project will be shared — particularly the services that will be delivered from the building, and the role it will play in improving access to healthcare for southern communities.

It spans five storeys and about 15,000sq m, and will contain outpatient clinics, day procedures and radiology services, including MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound.

Attendance is free, but registration is required.

A new webpage dedicated to the outpatient building will soon go live on the Health New Zealand (HNZ) website, and will provide information about the services that will be delivered from the facility, how patients can check in for appointments, parking options and wayfinding around the building.

Mr Ashton said the facility was undergoing “final commissioning” and clinical equipment was continuing to be installed and tested.

Staff would also begin training and induction in the coming weeks to ensure a safe and seamless transition into the new facility.

“Our focus is on making sure every service is ready to safely welcome patients from day one,” he said.

The larger inpatient building, now under construction on the former Cadbury’s site, is expected to open in 2031.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz