A Dunedin knitting club has been allowed to return to its studio after being kicked out — but there is an unexpected twist in this yarn. Crofters Yarn founder Jan Aitken said it was an “emotional rollercoaster” when she was forced to close the club’s Edgar St, Wakari, studio in April, but the silver lining was the ordeal had raised the club’s profile so much that membership had more than tripled. Members were barred from using the studio at Ms Aitken’s home after someone complained to the Dunedin City Council about a commercial business operating out of a residential property. It alleged Ms Aitken was breaking the law because she was selling the odd spool of wool and running knitting classes out of her home, without council consent. ©Allied MediaCrofters Yarn knitting club members are able to return to their Edgar St studio after founder Jan Aitken gained resource consent for their activities. Photo: Peter McIntosh As a result, the Crofters Yarn club was forced to gather in public places such as Toitū Otago Settlers’ Museum and Arthur Street School, while searching for a new base. The situation was made even more stressful and upsetting when people started sending disparaging messages, including a disturbing card in the post saying “karma. Goodbye Crofters Yarn”. “The whole situation has been an emotional rollercoaster,” she said. “There were moments when I questioned everything. “There were sleepless nights, plenty of tears and days where I simply didn’t know what the future looked like. “But one thing became crystal clear — I have never been on this journey alone.” As well as overwhelming support from the community, two staff members at Otago surveying company Terramark helped her complete the resource consent application to the DCC. Now that it had been approved, the club was looking forward to returning to their Edgar St base at the start of next month to continue knitting hats, scarves, gloves, booties, vests and blankets for newborn babies at Queen Mary Maternity Hospital, for people receiving cancer treatment, children at kindergartens and for charities such as the Dunedin Night Shelter Trust and Women’s Refuge. “Today, my heart is overflowing with gratitude,” she said. “They [Terramark] picked it up and they helped navigate me through the whole resource consent process. “Their support has just been a game changer for a little community group. “It means the absolute world to us. “There simply aren’t enough words to thank Terramark.” Ms Aitken said members were allowed to gather at her house up to five days a week, and because the school and museum gatherings were so popular, they would continue. “I’m stoked. I’m absolutely humbled by the fact that just about every aspect of our knitting community has come together and given us support in one way or another. “The gatherings have just become so popular, and you get different people coming to each of the different venues.” She would never forget the community’s generosity, professionalism or the belief that Crofters Yarn was worth fighting for. john.lewis@odt.co.nz