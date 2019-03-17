Pussy Riot gig aims to lift the spirits

Pussy Riot will perform at the New New New bar tonight. Photo: Igor Muchin.

A planned Dunedin performance by Russian activist punk band Pussy Riot tonight aims to help bring people together, after the "shocking'' terror attacks in Christchurch.

And the 7.30pm gig at Dunedin's New New New brewery will also raise money to support the families of the 50 people killed or dozens of others injured at two mosques during Friday prayers.

Dallas Synnott. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The feminist group has made headlines worldwide with its activism and anti-Vladimir Putin stance, which has led to members being jailed in the past.

A planned screening of a documentary on Pussy Riot at the University of Otago campus, and a panel discussion featuring members of the band were to have been held at the University of Otago campus yesterday, but were postponed.

New New New spokeswoman Dallas Synnott said today that Pussy Riot had a positive message, and she hoped tonight's performance would help bring the community together.

Donation buckets would be provided, enabling those attending to make donations to a Give-a-Little appeal to support the affected families in Christchurch, Ms Synnott said.

She believed that "a lot of people need to see their show''.

"It's something that Dunedin people are really excited about. It will lift some spirits.''

With Pussy Riot it was "definitely art meeting activism''.

She believed the performance would be undertaken "in the right spirit'' and "would bring the community together in a positive way''.

Pussy Riot had "a real story to tell''.

"I'm sure they have a very humane approach [to the events in Christchurch]. I think people definitely need one another and will take solace from being around one another.''

The band's previously scheduled Friday show in Christchurch was cancelled, and the eight band members on the New Zealand tour had since driven to Dunedin in two vehicles, she said.

Band member Maria (``Masha'') Alyokhina was "very passionate about helping'' through the performance.

Ms Synnott said that after "such shocking'' events, "people try to make sense of it'' and by coming together to "support one another''.