One of the tributes to Dunedin speedway driver Paul Simon that was shared on social media. IMAGE: FACEBOOK The grieving father of a Dunedin streetstock racer killed in a fatal crash at the weekend says his son was ‘‘brought up amongst stockcars’’. Two-time national streetstocks champion Paul Simon was killed in what is understood to have been a high-speed crash at Beachlands Speedway, Waldronville, about 7pm on Saturday. Police confirmed one person died after a ‘‘serious crash’’ and are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the crash or who has footage of the incident. Speedway writer Jody Scott said Paul was a mostly-retired commercial fisherman and had stepped in at Saturday’s event ‘‘to have a bit of fun in his son’s car’’. Keith Simon, Paul’s father and a lifetime member of Beachlands Speedway, said their family was doing ‘‘as well as can be expected’’. His daughter rang to tell him the news shortly after the crash happened. The community was ‘‘pretty devastated’’, he said. ‘‘No-one wants things like that to happen. ‘‘It’s like any sport, things can go wrong somewhere along the lines.’’ Mr Simon, who is retired from competitive driving himself, said virtually his whole family had been heavily involved with Beachlands Speedway right from its foundation. Paul had followed in his footsteps and over the better part of 40 years travelled around the country racing saloon and stockcars. His son had practised driving at Beachlands Speedway, he said. ‘‘Before he was allowed to drive on the road, he’d drive around the stockcar track in the four-wheel-drive. ‘‘He’s been brought up amongst stockcars.’’ Saturday, the second night of an event entitled ‘‘Modified Thunder’’, was ‘‘supposed to be a fun night for Paul’’, Mr Simon said. ‘‘He got to the top of his field ... everyone respected him. ‘‘Most of the things he’s learned, he’s learned from me — building cars and whatnot, but those days are gone now. ‘‘He’s always been a good son.’’ Paul Simon was a husband, brother, father of six and grandfather to 12. tim.scott@odt.co.nz