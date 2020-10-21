Wednesday, 21 October 2020

10.55 am

'Religious' door-knocking prompts calls to police

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police were contacted by two concerned groups of residents after two men knocked on their doors claiming to be religious but asking whether any men lived at the addresses.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to two Cargill St and York Pl addresses about 6.15pm yesterday to reports of two males door-knocking, claiming to be doing "religious surveys".

    The men were asking women who answered the door whether males lived at the addresses.

    "They're two males [asking] which is concerning."

    Police were following up with the men involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    In July, similar concerns were raised after a spate of religious door-knocking incidents prompted Campus Watch to contact police. 

