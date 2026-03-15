Roadworks at the bottom of Glenross St, Kaikorai Valley. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN Residents of a Dunedin street are frustrated at the lack of notification about an all-hour road closure that has been imposed at one end of their road. One end of Glenross St in Kaikorai Valley has been closed for less than a week for cable upgrades by Aurora Energy. Meanwhile, Aurora Energy is warning residents to respect the workers on site after a motorist ignored traffic management instructions and instead chose to drive through the active worksite. Glenross St resident Richard Stewart, 89, is incensed at the lack of communication ahead of the closure. ‘‘They’ve blocked the street off with no notification at all — there’s no alternative.’’ He said he was told by contractors at the site the road would be closed ‘‘24/7’’, which was not a fact that was communicated to the residents. The letter he received about the works said there would be ‘‘some traffic and pedestrian disruption’’. ‘‘It doesn’t say anything about the road being permanently closed.’’ Glenross St is currently closed at the lower end of the street at the intersection with Brockville Rd, however the upper entrance, by Charters St is open. ‘‘If you need to walk, that’s quite a long way,’’ Mr Stewart said. He said he was not opposed to the works, but was wanting ‘‘answers’’ about the lack of notification, and the ‘‘lack of an alternative’’. ‘‘I’ve got a long way to travel now to get into town.’’ Aurora Energy general manager of service delivery Richard Starkey said no matter how frustrated people got, they needed to follow the traffic management instruction. ‘‘The contractor has advised that the safety of their staff was put at risk following an incident involving a person who did not follow the temporary traffic management measures in place and the matter is being reported to police. ‘‘The safety of our contractors and the public is a priority, and we ask everyone to please follow traffic management instructions while work is under way.’’ He said they were installing a new underground electricity cable that would strengthen the security of electricity supply for more than 3300 customers across Kaikorai Valley, Brockville, Kenmure, Mornington and Belleknowes. There were no planned power outages, but some temporary street closures and traffic management were needed, such as the one in Glenross St. ‘‘Aurora Energy’s contractor, KB Contractors, letter-dropped properties within the work area one week before roadworks began, advising that work would take place during a window of 24 February and 27 March. ‘‘Residents were asked to park vehicles outside the work site, and were thanked for their patience and co-operation during the temporary disruption to traffic and pedestrian access.’’ He said the work in Glenross St had been under way for less than a week, and would be finished early this week. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz