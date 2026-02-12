Photo Peter McIntosh It is a yes, no or maybe to fireworks — the Dunedin City Council is to have a deeper think about the next New Year’s Eve celebration. The council had been poised to make a decisive call yesterday about reinstating fireworks or continuing to put on an event without them. Instead, costed options — including possibilities for where there might be a fireworks display — will be brought to the council about April. Deferral of a yes or no on fireworks came as councillors wanted to explore options more fully. It also followed strong public feedback that fireworks should be brought back. The options are to be developed by staff working with the council’s economic development portfolio leads — Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker and Cr Andrew Simms. Ms Barker said she wanted consensus about New Year’s Eve celebrations. Cr Simms said her input would be critical for achieving success. Dismal satisfaction levels were recorded in a survey about city celebrations that brought in 2026 — a music-based event featuring neither pyrotechnics nor a projection mapping display. Council staff said feedback from the public was clear — fireworks were an expected part of New Year’s Eve celebrations. ‘‘By not acting on the public sentiment, there is a risk of losing residents and visitors over the holiday period,’’ a report for councillors said. For Cr Brent Weatherall, it was a case of ‘‘I told you so’’. He called councillors ‘‘party poopers’’ when they did not bring back fireworks to welcome 2026 and he again took aim yesterday at the ‘‘party police’’. ‘‘If you want to be miserable for the other 364 days of the year, fill your boots.’’ The budget for the event would be the same regardless of whether fireworks were part of it, Cr Weatherall said. Cr Christine Garey said fireworks were not necessarily the answer. ‘‘I don’t care if you call me a wowser, or whatever.’’ Cr Lee Vandervis said 2027 should be brought in with a bang. He favoured fireworks synced with music. ‘‘The solution, I believe, is a harbour barge.’’ Doubts have been raised about the affordability of a fireworks display over Otago Harbour, as well as sightlines from the Octagon. Robin Hood Park is another option. The programme of music for the 2025 New Year’s Eve party was criticised in public feedback. The council said there were calls for ‘‘mainstream, sing-along, danceable music that suits a multigenerational crowd’’. Steve Walker and Mickey Treadwell were two councillors who defended the bands chosen. They had appealed particularly to young people and ‘‘16-year-olds don’t fill out surveys’’, Cr Walker said. grant.miller@odt.co.nz