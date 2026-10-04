A gate-crashing Dunedin party-goer assaulted multiple people before he was convinced to stop standing in a river and throwing rocks at police.

The 32-year-old man came to police attention for starting his alleged trail of chaos by gate-crashing a party being held in a flat in Leith St on Sunday at 2pm, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

When he went into the party, he began allegedly assaulting one of the party hosts — who he had never met before.

Other party-goers threw him out and called police, and the man fled on foot.

Police went to the scene and found him nearby standing in the middle of the Water of Leith.

Once he spotted officers, he allegedly began pelting them with rocks.

Officers “negotiated” with the man to get him to exit the river, and to stop throwing rocks at them, Snr Sgt Notman said.

He eventually got out. However, once on dry land he continued to be aggressive to officers and began threatening them.

As a result he was tasered.

After the arrest, the man had a medical event and an ambulance was called.

Once in the back of the ambulance, he began to perk up just enough to begin assaulting paramedics and the police who came along with him.

He was restrained and taken to Dunedin Hospital where he remains under police guard.

He was charged with threatening to kill, burglary, common assault, wilful damage, resisting police and assaulting first responders.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz