Bubbles of all shapes and sizes were all part of the show when a science performance duo dazzled Dunedin.

Science in a Van creators, and married couple Emily and Alan Worman, performed one of their flagship interactive science shows ‘‘The Wonderful World of Bubbles’’ at the Whare o Rukutia in Princes St yesterday as part of Nanofest.

Mr Worman said they blew ‘‘small bubbles, big bubbles, huge bubbles and massive bubbles’’.

‘‘The show itself talks about mixtures and how some things mix, like water and washing up liquid to make bubble mix, or how oil and water doesn’t mix and it separates instead.’’

He said bubbles were made because water droplets do not like sticking together, so when something such as dishwashing liquid was added, bonds started to form and water got jammed between them.

‘‘The bubble is one of the thinnest things we can see with the naked eye.’’

Science in a Van scientist Alan Worman gives his interactive show ‘‘The Wonderful World of Bubbles’’ as part of Nanofest at Te Whare o Rukutia in Princes St yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Mrs Worman said they had never attended, or performed at, anything like Nanofest before, and they were having the best of times.

‘‘This is our first time being part of a festival like this which is really exciting, selling tickets to families and individuals . . . we love it, it’s incredible and I wish Auckland had something like this.’’

What she was really taken aback by was the support from the adults in the room.

Usually, the children were pushed forward, and the adults lingered at the back of their shows, but Mrs Worman was really happy to hear a chorus of ‘‘wows’’ and ‘‘ooohs’’ from adult voices.

‘‘The parents have been keen as well, and they’re laughing along to our terrible jokes.’’

Their first lot of shows officially began yesterday, but they could not resist when they first arrived on Wednesday and performed some ‘‘guerrilla science’’ shows on the street.

Today, they will be presenting their ‘‘Full Force Science Show,’’ which features whip cracks, chairs full of nails and ‘‘lots of fun physics’’.

‘‘We’re a husband-and-wife team and celebrating 15 years of doing this show, so this has been an amazing experience.’’

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz