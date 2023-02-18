Scrub fire in Bush Gully Rd

Firefighters have contained a scrub fire between Milton and Taieri Mouth.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Milton, Balclutha, Waihola and Wakari stations were called to the fire which was reported in Bush Gully Rd about 3.05pm.

The fire reached about 50m by 100m at about 3.45pm, the spokeswoman said.

It was not threatening property but there was a nearby forestry plantation.

The fire was contained by 4.20pm, the spokeswoman said.

