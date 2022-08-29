Search for man halted; likely dead

The Berge Rishiri bulk container ship operated by the Berge Bulk fleet carriers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The search for a man overboard off the coast of Otago has been suspended as cold southern waters are expected to have claimed his life.

A statement from Maritime New Zealand released yesterday afternoon said the man being searched for was a Chinese national who was last seen when finishing his shift aboard the ship at 8am on Saturday.

The man failed to report for duty at 4pm that day, and Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) was notified.

The crew thoroughly searched the vessel and the ship returned along its track to search for any signs of the missing person.

A nearby vessel and the Otago Rescue Helicopter also searched the area.

"A cold-water survivability expert engaged by RCCNZ believes there is little chance the person would have survived," the statement said.

Search efforts were stood down pending the search review and assessment.

Broadcasts to ships in the area requesting all vessels maintain a sharp lookout would continue.

According to shipping schedules, the vessel was carrying a cargo of logs, travelling from Bluff and scheduled to arrive in Napier on Thursday.

A statement from shipping company Berge Bulk said the master of Berge Rishiri turned the vessel around on a reciprocal course with additional lookouts posted.

