A top Invercargill police officer has resigned after his alleged misconduct many years ago came to light.

Jon Bisset, an Invercargill-based inspector for the Southern District Police, was working out his notice period after handing in his resignation last month, Stuff reported.

Insp Bisset was reportedly the subject of a police investigation being overseen by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

The investigation was in relation to allegations about his conduct many years ago, Stuff reported.

Once those allegations came to light, Insp Bisset was placed on restricted duties while on full pay, which meant he could only work from home and was not allowed to visit the Invercargill Police Station.

An IPCA spokesperson told the ODT the file into the investigation was still open pending the conclusion of matters by police, and any inquiries about the investigation should be directed to police.

Police have been contacted for comment.