Claire Concannon

Otago schools and clubs are being invited to take part in a deep ocean research expedition, through ship-to-shore video calls.

Otago Museum science outreach projects co-ordinator Claire Concannon will board research vessel Joides Resolution on January 3 next year, on a voyage to the middle of the South Pacific Ocean.

During Expedition 378, the ship will drill deep into the earth beneath the ocean to collect ancient samples, which will contribute to climate models still being developed.

Dr Concannon said running school-related workshops and science communications linked to the expedition was an "amazing opportunity".

Ship-to-shore video calls and other methods would provide "really exciting" chances to show people the advanced laboratories and other activities aboard the ship.



