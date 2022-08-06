Saturday, 6 August 2022

Shopfronts smashed in South Dunedin

    Photos: Stephen Jaquiery
    Photos: Stephen Jaquiery

    Police have arrested a man after several shop windows were smashed in the main street of South Dunedin early this morning.

    An Otago Daily Times photographer who passed the scene in King Edward St said at least one of the windows - at Dunedin Sewing Machine Repairs - looked to have been smashed with a wheelie bin, which was still lying amid the broken glass.  A cafe had also had its window broken, as had the ANZ bank.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred about 5.45am.

    She said a 35-year-old man had been charged with intentional damage and was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

    Police officers were still at the scene this morning, ensuring the safety of the properties.

     

     

