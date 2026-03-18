Andrew Simms dealership general manager Kevin Schreuder says electric and hybrid vehicles sales have increased significantly in recent weeks. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Dunedin's car dealers are reporting a surge in electric vehicle sales, as concerns about fuel prices and availability grow. Andrew Simms dealership general manager Kevin Schreuder said there had been a "significant increase" in the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles in recent weeks. "You could say that basically what we’ve done traditionally in a month ... we’ve done those same numbers in a day," Mr Schreuder said. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has effectively closed the key Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf, pushing up oil prices and taking petrol prices with them. About 20% of the world’s oil supply, or 20million barrels, usually passes through the strait every day. Fuel price-monitoring app Gaspy reported yesterday morning the average 91 petrol price nationwide was $3.10, up about 52c, or 20%, over 28 days. Mr Schreuder said it appeared the global situation had been encouragement enough for those thinking about buying an electric or hybrid vehicle. On Saturday, the dealership sold seven BYD electric cars — previously, it would have expected to sell eight to 10 such vehicles in a month, he said. "If the crisis in Iran doesn’t end, we’re anticipating that volumes of EV vehicles and battery-electric vehicles [sales] will probably continue [to rise]," he said. "That’s the commentary around the industry anyway at the moment." Mr Schreuder said it was unclear if sales would reach the flurry seen in late 2023, when the government’s clean car discount scheme closed, although "acceptance" of electric vehicles had grown. The dealership was increasing orders and on Tuesday "committed to a significant purchase" of stock, although Mr Schreuder would not be drawn on details. Alistair Gilmour, owner-operator of Gilmour Automotive Ltd, said he supplied Nissan Leafs and could expect to sell two or three a month — so far this week, he had sold six. He had fielded plenty of inquiries in recent days and the situation appeared to have given those thinking about about buying an electric vehicle a "shove". "It can’t continue because everyone’s running out of cars," he said. "All the stock’s been hoovered up — I wouldn’t expect to have the three I’ve got in another week, put it that way." He said electric vehicle trading had been challenging in recent years, as the government policy towards emission-free vehicles changed. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz