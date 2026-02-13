Cole Scammell on his Honda CT90. In behind him are the six bikes he raced at the Burt Munro Challenge (from back): 1995 Honda CR250, 2009 Suzuki Hayabusa land speed bike, 2000 Hayabusa, 2003 Ducati 749, 1952 Velocette Mac and a 2010 Pro Mod. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Six bikes, two vehicles, sand, tracks and hills — the challenge was met and he has the spoils to show for it. Dunedin motorcycle racer Cole Scammell headed south for the Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill, held from February 4-8, and did so well he won the highly sought-after competitor of the year award. The award reflected not just podium finishes, but the willingness to compete in so many different races. In all, Scammell took down eight bikes in two vehicles, and raced on six different bikes over four days. "Yeah, it was exhausting, but I love riding bikes. And there is nothing better than riding down there. "Some of the races, with the older bikes, were really friendly," he said. "What is my favourite bike? The one I am riding at that time." An 11-year-old Cole Scammell with John Munro and the trophy for competitor of the year which he won 17 years later. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Scammell, together with his partner Tasha Williamson, headed off on February 4 for Invercargill, arriving at 7pm. But the night was far from over — work had to be done on the bikes and they then had to be loaded on to the trailer. Up at 6am the next day, Scammell headed to the Bluff Hill Climb, loading a turbo Suzuki Hayabusa. "It was a lot of fun, although the 600m straight was a bit intimidating. That bike does 0-255kmh in 400m and the straight is bumpy. The front wheel was off the ground for most of it, which definitely kept things interesting." From there it was straight to Teretonga for drag racing at night. Scammell raced four bikes in the drags, winning one class in his 2000 Hayabusa and then claiming a second, third and fourth. He was second quickest across all classes, recording 9.43sec for the quarter mile at 253kmh. Friday was beach racing on the 1995 CR250 in the Pre-1995 open class. He picked up two second placings and was covered in sand as it stuck to his racing attire. He cleaned the bike and then had some refreshments on Friday and Saturday nights to kick back. The weekend was circuit racing in the pre-1963 up to 500cc class on his 1952 Velocette MAC, his first time classic racing. The competitors were incredibly friendly and welcoming, and it was a great experience. ‘‘Finishing all three races on a 74 year old motorcycle felt like an achievement in itself but coming away with third overall after four races was a very pleasant surprise.’’ Racing was wrapped up and bikes and gear were all loaded up and then off to prizegiving. Much to his surprise, Scammell picked up the prestigious competition award. ‘‘It was a cool feeling. I first got to touch the trophy when I was 11 from John Munro, Burt Munro’s son. But this time I won it properly.’’ After that back to Dunedin by 1.30am and then work on Monday as a cabinet maker. Monday after work unload bikes and extras out of the van. Tuesday: drive to Roxburgh and back to drop off a truck. Wednesday - finally have a rest.