Smaller Smooth Hill landfill proposed

Brighton Beach. Photo: ODT files

The Dunedin City Council has proposed reducing the size of its planned landfill near Brighton Beach by more than half to reduce its environmental impact.

The council last night released updated information for its proposed landfill at Smooth Hill.

The council lodged resource consent applications to operate a landfill at Smooth Hill with the Otago Regional Council at the end of August last year.

However, the application was put on hold when the regional council called for more information to supplement the application.

That information was published on the city council website yesterday.

City council chief executive Sandy Graham said she hoped the new information would provide the regional council with the added detail it required and also "allay community concerns" about the project.

In a statement last night, the city council said the new information included an assessment of the application against new national standards for freshwater, which came into force just days after the application was made last year.

Key updates included reducing the size of the landfill by more than half to avoid existing wetlands, opportunities to enhance the wetlands and native vegetation, and changes to the landfill’s development stages, leading to a more typical bottom-up filling method, the council said.

Determining affected parties and the notification status would be undertaken by the regional council as part of the consent process, the council said.

