A movie poster parody features Dunedin councillor Benedict Ong and city mayor Sophie Barker. IMAGE: FACEBOOK Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong appears to enjoy movie parody posters in which he features. The city’s mayor, Sophie Barker, has found them less diverting. And Facebook found a possible breach of copyright. Besieged councillor may present ‘cogent summary’ Unravelling the city’s elected enigma One post, depicting ‘‘Man Ong Fire’’, was removed from Cr Ong’s page at the weekend. Ms Barker said yesterday she was alerted by ‘‘a number of very concerned people over the weekend to Cr Ong’s postings of my image’’. ‘‘I understand many other people objected to its use and contacted Facebook, as did I, which resulted in its being removed.’’ Ms Barker said she had no confidence Cr Ong could behave appropriately as a representative of the council. His conduct was detracting from important work the council needed to concentrate on, such as building a strong and resilient future for the city, she said. Cr Ong praised NewsyLand for another movie poster parody, ‘‘The WrOng Turn’’, which remained on his page yesterday. ‘‘To our great designers producing these fantastic memes and sharing your talent with us across media, we all know we have the most creative, artistic design talent in our great city of Dunedin.’’