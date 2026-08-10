The Aurora Energy Otago Science and Technology Fair is back for 2026.

Open to Year 7-13 students from across Otago, the science fair is an opportunity for them to plan, carry out and present their own original experiments.

Judges (from left) Caroline Stokes and Janaki Ghatane examine a display as part of the 2026 Aurora Energy Otago Science and Technology Fair held at the Hutton Theatre. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Convenor and chief judge Steven Sexton said there were 255 entries in total this year, slightly less than last year.

However, it represented the largest amount of entries they had received from Year 11-13 students in several years, as well as the most entries from Year 9-10 students the science fair had ever had.

“We tend to get some really, really good ones because most of the schools have vetted them already,” Dr Sexton said.

“We get some young students doing some really good stuff, but also we’ve got some senior students who put some time and effort into it as well.”

Rosebank Primary School students (from left) Payton McElrea and Hattie Olsen-Vetland take a look at the entries displayed around the Hutton Theatre as part of the 2026 Aurora Energy Otago Science and Technology Fair. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The entries will be on display for the public from Wednesday to Sunday at Tūhura Otago Museum’s Hutton Theatre.