The creative team behind Opera Otago’s Arias at Dusk, (from left) director Sam Kelly, musical director Cameron Monteath and choreographer Tobias Devereux. Photo: supplied

REVIEWED BY ELIZAETH BOUMAN

Opera Otago’s contribution to Dunedin’s Fringe Week opened in Hanover Hall on Tuesday evening with Arias at Dusk, a unique performance of popular operatic arias, in combination with dance.

Now celebrating its 70th year, Opera Otago opted for a very innovative concept (from Judy Bellingham) which had singers and dancers "popping up" amongst the audience to present their music. It was a new experience for some in the audience to be up close to opera singers in full voice.

An almost capacity audience enjoyed 10 well-known arias and a final chorus presented by local singers, several with international performance experience. Production manager was Linda Brewster and Opera Otago chose a younger local team to stage this event - Sam Kelly (director), Tobias Devereux (choreographer) and pianist Cameron Monteath, who was outstanding in accompanying "out of sight singers" with detailed piano arrangements of familiar orchestral scores.

Two dancers (Amelia Leaper and Carys Beddow) complemented each item, cavorting with dance movement, appropriate costuming and props to enhance the theme and emotion of each aria.

The highlight was Dvorak’s Song to the Moon from Rusalka delivered from the upstairs balcony by soprano Erica Paterson as a big full-moon was projected slowly rising from the front wall, upwards to a ceiling with twinkling stars. Paterson also excelled with the challenging Queen of the Night from Die Zauberflote, by Mozart. Other soloists were sopranos Rhiannon Cooper and Tessa Romano, mezzo Claire Barton and tenor Teddy Finney Waters.

The final item, Evening Prayer, from Hansel and Gretel, by Engelbert Humperdinck, was a well-balanced chorus from all. A detailed programme provided enlightenment for each aria in English and the venue’s acoustics were ideal.

Arias at Dusk deserves continued support for the remaining two performances.