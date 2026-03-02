The two photos Parking Enforcement Services used when issuing Martin Leckie tickets in September and January for allegedly breaching Woolworths Dunedin Central carparking rules. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED A Dunedin man says photographic ‘‘proof’’ of his apparently illegal parking at a central city supermarket is laughable. But the two parking tickets issued at Woolworths Dunedin Central are no joking matter for Martin Leckie, who says they indicate a pattern of revenue gathering based on flimsy evidence. ‘‘I believe it’s a scam and I think they are extorting people,’’ Mr Leckie said. A spokesperson for Parking Enforcement Services, which manages the carpark, said it was a high-demand area which experienced frequent misuse. They did not specifically respond to Mr Leckie’s comments but said breach notices were issued based on observed driver behaviour. Mr Leckie received breach notices in September and January, for allegedly parking and walking off-site, which he denied. In both cases and along with photos of his car, the breach notices carried photos of people, one outside the carpark and another crossing it. Neither of the photographed people bore any resemblance to Mr Leckie or each other. He said he successfully appealed September’s notice after presenting a receipt from the supermarket. Mr Leckie said he could do the same for January’s notice, issued when his teenage son drove and shopped at the supermarket, but felt parking enforcement needed to present higher quality evidence of any breach before he engaged in the process again. ‘‘I think they should have a level of evidence proving that I left, when I can actually produce a supermarket receipt. ‘‘It’s a parking company that seems to be operating in a level of grey within the business legal community. ’’ He said he understood why some people would simply pay the $65 fine, ‘‘but for some families and the way the cost of living is, that would break some people’s bank’’. ‘‘They have no proof and I’ve got to pay because they say so? Excuse my language, but f... off.’’ The spokesperson said breach notices were issued based on observed site use where drivers were noted as having left the site. ‘‘On occasion, some drivers may return to their vehicles after receiving a breach notice and then proceed to shop on site or walk off site after shopping. ‘‘However, breach notices are issued based on the observed driver behaviour.’’ They said photos included with breach notices recorded the exit and direction of travel from the carpark and any parking signs ignored. ‘‘Photos are not intended to identify individuals.’’ They encouraged anyone with concerns about breach notices to contact the company. In response, Mr Leckie said he still believed the level of proof needed to be ‘‘higher and more transparent’’. ‘‘If they’re going to send photos of people as direction of where they’ve gone ... wouldn’t you actually take a photo of that person?’’ ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz