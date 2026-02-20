Karen Broad. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Out of nowhere, lying in bed, Karen Broad’s heart started to "race and flutter" again. The 57-year-old rolled towards her partner Blair and said, "My heart’s going up and down again — and not in a good way". "My heartbeat was all over the show, reaching a heart rate of around 190 beats per minute, for four hours or so. "That was a signal that things weren’t right." So she called 111 but, because it was Christmas Day and she and her partner lived at Kākā Point running a popular motel in the Catlins, there was a three-hour wait for an ambulance. Realising help was hours away really shook her. "I was petrified. I didn’t know what was wrong. I just knew that things weren’t right." Miss Broad said she had had symptoms in the months before the incident and went to her GP who referred her to a specialist. But the referral never reached the specialist. After the Christmas Day event, she went back to the doctor and finally got the referral. In 2024, a specialist ran tests and found she had atrial fibrillation (a heart arrhythmia) and her mitral valve was not working properly. It was suggested she have immediate surgery to replace the valve. "It was a huge shock," she said. The valve is a critical one-way heart valve that ensures blood flows forward, and not back up into the lungs. A failed or dysfunctional mitral valve prevents the heart from efficiently pumping oxygen-rich blood to the body, forcing the heart to work harder, and without treatment, it can lead to life-threatening complications, including heart failure, severe arrhythmias, and pulmonary hypertension. The surgery was a success and she is on medication for her atrial fibrillation. However, it was then that the real challenges started, because the Christmas Day incident had left her with some post-traumatic stress. Leaving hospital felt like stepping into the unknown, she said. "It’s scary going home and not knowing if you’re going to be OK. It’s weird, because every time your heart does something funny, you think, ‘Am I in trouble?’ It’s a real mind thing." Recovery meant rethinking everyday habits, like heart-healthy eating and taking time for walks. Since then, she has sold the motels and moved to Dunedin, where she can be closer to family. "Something like this really makes you think about what’s important in life." She now works at Helicopters Otago in Mosgiel and said it was comforting to know she was working in a place where help would be very close if something did go wrong. She is also using all of the Heart Foundation’s resources, too. "I have spent a lot of time on the website reading about others going through a similar experience." Miss Broad is one of many who will be supporting the Heart Foundation’s Big Heart Appeal (February 27-28) which is raising money for life-saving heart research for New Zealanders. Heart Foundation medical director Dr Gerry Devlin said heart attacks were on the rise, and today, a New Zealander is admitted to hospital with a heart attack every 45 minutes. "One Kiwi dies from heart disease every 90 minutes. It’s the single biggest killer in New Zealand and globally." Funds raised in the appeal would help make a big difference, supporting research that leads to improved treatments for heart disease and investing in overseas training for young cardiologists, so they can bring home the skills to benefit New Zealanders, he said. john.lewis@odt.co.nz