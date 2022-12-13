Taking the plunge: pupils let loose with end-of-year activity

REPORT: CAS SAUNDERS / PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Year 8 pupils from Tahuna Normal Intermediate School enjoy an afternoon dip at the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool yesterday, supervised by year 8 teacher Rob Wells.

The pupils spent yesterday ice skating, followed by a relaxing swim as their end-of-year activity ahead of prizegiving today.

Mr Wells said it was the last opportunity for the children to spend a day socialising and winding down before heading off to secondary school in the new year.

About 240 pupils participated in the excursion, the largest cohort the school had seen at the event.

The school year ends this week, and the last day of term for the year 8 pupils is tomorrow.