Teacher strike continues as latest offer rejected

Otago secondary and area school teachers returned to the streets today, striking for a fair deal with the Government so they can retain young teachers.

The strike was part of a series of rolling strikes around the country, beginning in the South Island today and finishing in the top of the North Island on Thursday.

Post Primary Teachers Association Te Wehengarua Otago region chairwoman Amanda Ellwood said the union had been in negotiations with the Ministry of Education for more than a year now and their collective agreements were still unsettled.

"Despite taking such a long time, PPTA members are firmly committed to getting a collective agreement with salary rates and conditions that will keep teachers in the profession, attract graduates into teaching and encourage ex-teachers to return to the job they love."

Schools were struggling to find subject specialist teachers when vacancies arose because they chose jobs that paid better and were more manageable.

A secondary staffing survey carried out recently by PPTA found 30% of schools were forced to cancel classes or transfer them to other providers because they did not have enough specialist subject teachers.

Ms Ellwood said by ignoring the obvious state of her profession, the Government was choosing to endanger the futures of young people.

"We urge the Government to take its responsibility seriously — invest in teachers, invest in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Teachers on strike at Queens Gardens today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The strike action continues despite a Ministry of Education pay offer on Monday, made during bargaining facilitated by the Employment Relations Authority.

It would take the salary for teachers on the top pay rate to $100,000 by the end of 2024 - an 11% increase for the estimated two-thirds of secondary teachers on the top rate, the ministry said. Overall, increases ranged from 11-14%.

The offer also included significant improvements to conditions, including allowances for pastoral care to provide greater support to students, cultural leadership allowances and a Pacific bilingual immersion teaching allowance, general manager of employment relations Mark Williamson said in a statement.

But acting PPTA president Chris Abercrombie said teachers needed a pay increase that matched the cost of living.

The offer for staff at the top of the pay scale of an 11% increase over three years did not do that, he told RNZ.

"With the fact that the cost of living has increased so much, that is still effectively a pay cut by the end of 2024 for most of our teachers."

The Ministry had "remixed" its previous offer, taking some things off the table to fund a third year pay increase, such as part-time paid non-contact for teachers.

The Ministry said it expected the union to suspend industrial action while its members considered the offer, but the PPTA said it did not provide a "clear pathway towards settlement" and the strikes would continue.

How long the industrial action would go on was up to the union membership, Mr Abercrombie said.

"But at the moment, the deal that the Ministry have given us isn't good enough and they rejected out of hand our counter-proposal."

"We're at a bit of an impasse at the moment unfortunately, but hopefully we can find a way forward."

PPTA Taieri branch chairwoman Sally Spittle said the strike was painful for everyone.

"We hate doing this, it’s horrible for us to see the impact on students and it effects us as well.

"That’s why we really want the Government to come to the party as soon as they can."

The PPTA was asking for an increase of about 7% to teachers’ pay, progressively for their three year contracts, Mrs Spittle said.

"I feel what we’re asking for now is a very fair deal so we don’t lose people just the way we’re losing nurses."

After gathering at Queens Garden today, the group went to George St to do some artwork on the street and celebrate teaching.

"After we’ve raised everyone’s attention and got their focus, we’re hoping to actually give back a little and be a little more festive," Mrs Spittle said.

- mark.john@odt.co.nz, Additional reporting RNZ