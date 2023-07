An 18-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident occurred at about 1.30pm today.

The rider was hospitalised as a precaution, he said.

Sgt Bond said he was struck by a 62-year-old man who failed to give way at the Midland St and Ōtaki St intersection in Dunedin.

