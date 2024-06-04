Teen trio caught trying to steal from cars

Three Dunedin youths have been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal from unoccupied cars.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said three boys aged 14, 15 and 17 were found trying to unlock car doors in Larkworthy St, St Kilda, about 2.45am on Sunday.

He said two cars had already been unlocked and the trio had stolen a variety of items from them.

All three were arrested and twice charged with unlawful interference and car theft.

They would appear in youth court on Friday.

- mark.john@odt.co.nz