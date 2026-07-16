Dunedin District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES A Dunedin teen was roused from sleep by three burglars smashing open his bedroom door, a court has heard. ‘‘Where’s the money and where’s the safe?’’ the trio yelled, as they subjected the 15-year-old to an extensive beating. Rico Amona Russell Thompson, 44, was sentenced for his part in the offending in May and 21-year-old Adrian Tariaokairangi Judd appeared before the Dunedin District Court this week after pleading guilty to burglary. The court heard the defendants arrived at the victim’s Mosgiel home at 2.35am on February 7, 2024. The men smashed a window beside the front door and reached inside to unlock it. They ran up the stairs to the victim’s bedroom and, finding it locked, Thompson tried to kick his way inside. ‘‘Terrified’’, the teenager grabbed a 10-inch machete from his closet before the defendants finally smashed their way in. Immediately, one of the men ‘‘spear-tackled’’ the victim, causing him to drop his weapon. One of the defendants then picked it up and used the flat of the blade to hit him on the back of the head and the arm. According to court documents, the victim was punched so many times he lost count of the number of blows. The men demanded cash and the safe and the teen was made to hand over his wallet, which contained $150 cash, but it did not placate the burglars. He was dragged out of the bedroom and the assault continued. Thompson hit him with two uppercuts and directed him to a safe in the hallway. The victim said it was empty and could not be opened, and he was subsequently subjected to further blows. When he fell to the floor, the defendants kicked him in the stomach, the Crown summary said. Thompson directed Judd and the third defendant to take the safe before they left the house. The court heard the victim was left with a 20cm serrated wound to his lower back, a smaller one to his neck and an eye that was so bruised it had swollen shut. Thompson was supported in court by his family members at his sentencing in May, and they said they had seen a change in him. The court heard he had participated in therapy and re-engaged with church and his family. Judge David Robinson sentenced him to six months’ home detention and 150 hours’ community work and ordered him to pay emotional harm reparation of $500. This week, Judd’s lawyer, Meg Scally, pointed to the defendant’s youth, rehabilitative prospects and true remorse as mitigating factors. Since the offending, Judd had completed a stopping violence course and written a letter of apology, she said. The defendant told a pre-sentence report writer he broke into the house to steal drug money as retribution after the victim showed up to his house and verbally harassed his girlfriend. Judge Robinson noted the defendant had previous convictions, including one for burglary, and sentenced Judd to eight months’ home detention and 100 hours’ community work and ordered him to pay $500 reparation. ‘‘This has got to be a learning experience for you. This is a really, really serious offence,’’ he said. The third defendant was dealt with through the Youth Court.