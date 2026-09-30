Rehearsals are in full swing as City Choir Dunedin prepares to perform one of the greatest works of the choral repertoire, J.S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor.

Under the baton of musical director David Burchell, the massed musical forces of choir, five soloists and the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra will perform the Mass in B Minor next Saturday, October 10, from 7.30pm at Dunedin Town Hall.

Burchell said the challenging preparation involved for the choir led to the decision to present an abridged, 90-minute version of the work.

The focus would be on the Kyrie, Gloria, Sanctus, Benedictus and Agnus Dei movements, with most of the Creed omitted.

"It is such a massive sing for the choir that, even though we have slimmed it down a bit, it remains a substantial performance,” Burchell said.

An impressive array of soloists have been assembled for the performance, including Wellington-based soprano Caroline Burchell, Dunedin-based mezzo-soprano Tessa Romano, alto Claire Barton and tenor Teddy Finney-Waters, with Australian baritone David Greco.

Dunedin mezzo-soprano Tessa Romano. Photo: Pieter du Plessis

"All of the soloists have good voices for Bach — nimble, flexible and with good coloratura ability,” Burchell said.

Dunedin tenor Teddy Finney-Waters. Photo: Supplied

The DSO players will form a chamber orchestra for the Mass in B Minor performance, with extra woodwind and brass elements.

Australian French horn player Neil Favell, will join the orchestra for the performance and will take a leading role alongside Australian baritone David Greco in an aria.

Australian baritone David Greco. Photo: Supplied

"It’s a tricky aria for both the singer and the French horn player, so it’s pretty special to have these two talented Australians perform it with us,” Burchell said.

City Choir Dunedin has performed Bach’s Mass in B Minor twice before during Burchell’s tenure as musical director — in 2000 (his first year) and 2011.

The monumental work was Bach’s final large-scale choral piece and represents a summary of his writing for voices.

"It is considered one of the greatest achievements in western sacred music and is one of the most exhilarating works both to perform and listen to,” Burchell said.

Dunedin alto Claire Barton. PHOTO: STAR FILES

As in previous performances, City Choir Dunedin, the soloists and orchestra are performing Bach’s Mass in B Minor using sheet music obtained through the National Library Music Hire Service.

Proposed cuts to National Library and Archives staff, including the experienced librarian who looks after the sheet music collection, has drawn a chorus of protest from musical organisations across New Zealand.

Burchell said the proposed changes to the music hire service were ill-conceived and could negatively impact groups such as the choir and DSO.

Tickets for City Choir Dunedin’s performance of Bach’s Mass in B Minor are available now at www.premier.ticketek.co.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz