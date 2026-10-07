Ground-penetrating radar will soon scan Dunedin cemeteries in the search for unmarked patient graves.

The Dunedin City Council is continuing to seek public contributions to identify the resting places of people who died in local psychiatric hospitals and welfare homes.

The council received a $188,707 government grant in June to find and honour individuals historically buried in unmarked plots.

In a statement, Dunedin City Council project lead John Brenkley said background investigations were mostly done.

“The archival research is basically completed, with a few small exceptions, and analysis of the data is progressing well,” Mr Brenkley said.

“However, our consultation process is ongoing, so we welcome further submissions from interested parties, particularly anyone who believes they have connections to former patients of these institutions.

“We are particularly interested in receiving feedback on how to memorialise those who died in care.”

Dozens of submissions have been received that have helped locate resting places connected to facilities such as the Seacliff Lunatic Asylum, the Dunedin Lunatic Asylum and Cherry Farm.

An archaeologist is set to survey potential burial locations this month using ground-penetrating radar.

“The ultimate goal of the project is to develop an appropriate memorial to recognise former patients who passed away in care,” Mr Brenkley said.

“This will involve consultation with interested whānau, former staff and other relevant stakeholders.”

Feedback from all interested parties can be submitted at dunedin.govt.nz/unmarked-graves-project.

— Allied Media