The creative endeavours of Dunedin Public Art Gallery Society (DPAGS) members will feature in their inaugural Members’ Exhibition.

The showcase, which will run from October 10-18 at Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St, is a chance for society members to step into the limelight, while also continuing to support the gallery.

DPAGS publicity officer Linda Cook said members’ focus was generally on raising funds for the purchase of new art works for the gallery collection and to support the arts in Dunedin.

“So, it’s good to be able to give our members, many of whom are artists and creatives in their own right, the chance to shine,” Cook said.

“It was felt that, given their generosity to the arts in Dunedin, it would be good to support them in return.”

Created by 29 members of the society, the art works on display, and for sale, will be mostly paintings, along with some ceramic art works and crafts.

In typically generous style, the members taking part in the exhibition will donate 20% of the sales of their art to the society for its ongoing work.

Cook said the exhibition was also a good chance to raise awareness of the DPAGS and to encourage new members to join.

“It would be great to draw people in from a range of backgrounds, and to hopefully attract some younger artists — it helps to build community and diversity.

“We need to keep changing and diversifying to keep the organisation vibrant and relevant.

“As an artist community connection is of paramount importance to me and I believe that it will be how the arts survive in difficult times,” she said.

An abstract painter, who moved here to attend the Dunedin School of Art, Cook completed her masters in fine aZrt four years ago.

“The Dunedin School of Art is a very well equipped school, with fantastic teachers — we are lucky to have it.”

She is also impressed by the arts scene in the city.

“It really is a wonderful place to be for the arts, and everyone is very supportive of one another.”

Cook hopes that the DPAGS Members’ Exhibition and its associated workshops, running on October 10 and 17, will attract plenty of visitors.

“Come on in to the Dunedin Community Gallery and see us, we would love to talk about art with you.”

For more information about the Dunedin Public Art Gallery Society visit the website www.dpags.org.nz

DPAGS Members’ Exhibition Art Workshops:

October 10: Make a sketchbook and paint in it, with Penny and Jiun. Two-part workshop. Bookings via facebook.

October 17: Watercolour Florals with Fays, 10.30am. Bring your own materials. Bookings via facebook.

October 17: Free card painting workshop with Jiun & Jo, noon-3pm. No bookings required.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz