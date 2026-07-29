A Dunedin kindergarten now has more opportunities for outdoor fun.

Jonathan Rhodes Kindergarten in North East Valley has received a $9238 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust to upgrade its outdoor area with new climbing cubes and bikes.

Committee president Libby Sims said in a statement the funding would provide a safer and more durable environment.

“This grant means we can replace deteriorating equipment with robust, high-quality resources our tamariki can enjoy for years to come,” Ms Sims said.

The blocks feature anti-slip surfaces and integrate with existing structures, which teacher, kaiako Antoinette Olsen said would have broader benefits.

“Our new climbing boxes are coming in neutral colours which will create a more calming and inviting environment for our tamariki, particularly our neurodiverse learners,” Mrs Olsen said.

The children are also looking forward to the upgraded resources, including William, 4, and Miles, 3.

“I can’t wait to climb! I hope they are yellow!” William said.

Miles was equally enthusiastic about the wheeled additions.

“I think the bikes will be super-fast and speedy!” Miles said.

New Zealand Community Trust grants manager Ben Hodges said the financial support was made possible through local hospitality partnerships.

“Physical play is critical to children’s development so we were delighted to help,” Mr Hodges said.