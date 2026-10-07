Dunedin’s inaugural Together Across Time positive ageing expo proved a success as families flocked to Concord for a vibrant intergenerational celebration.

The community event, held at the Dunedin City Baptist Church centre last Thursday delivered a busy programme of entertainment, health checks and hands-on activities.

Jointly organised by Age Concern Otago and the Greater Green Island Community Network, the gathering featured about 50 stallholders, food trucks, vintage machinery displays and local performances.

The Star staff member Mark de Jong captured some of the buzz from the event.

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Dancing to Candyman by Christina Aguilera are Rasa School of Dance members. Photo: Mark de Jong : Together Across Time Positive Ageing Expo
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Giving Ryder Anderson, 11, a chance to try wearing protective clothing is Roslyn Fire Station firefighter Kalem Blackley. Photo: Mark de Jong : Together Across Time Positive Ageing Expo
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Philippa Wright, of SuperGrans, prepares tasty snacks. Photo: Mark de Jong : Together Across Time Positive Ageing Expo
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Ruby-Mae Inch, 15, paints the face of Ava Creasey, 13, both Greater Green Island Community Network members. Photo: Mark de Jong : Together Across Time Positive Ageing Expo

 