Hundreds of plants, from rhododendrons to perennials, are potted up and ready to go ahead of this month’s popular annual Rhododendron Day plant sale.

A major project and fundraiser for the Friends of Dunedin Botanic Garden (DBG), the plant sale will be held next Sunday, October 18, from 9am-1pm, at the garden’s propagation facility, 82 Lovelock Ave.

This year’s plant sale is part of the inaugural Gardens Ōtepoti “Bloom” Festival, celebrating spring in Dunedin.

Friends of DBG president Jocelyn Livesey said volunteers had been hard at work for months, propagating cuttings ready for the sale, which will help raise funds towards ongoing projects in the botanic garden and supporting further education for garden staff.

“We have a fantastic selection of strong and healthy plants available, especially the rhododendrons — we have about 300 available this year,” Ms Livesey said.

“We also have perennials, shrubs, woodland plants like hellebores and trilliums, primulas, hostas and salvias.”

There will be a total of 17 stalls at this year’s Rhododendron Day plant sale, including the plants prepared and sold by the Friends of DBG.

Established in 1986 with the aim of fostering interest in the Dunedin Botanic Garden, preserving its integrity, promoting its development and raising funds, the Friends have contributed towards many major projects in the garden.

The group’s next project, in celebration of its 40th anniversary, is placing a new statue or fountain in the herb garden.

Through its plant sale fundraisers, the Friends of DBG are also able to fund the Tannock Scholarships, which assist botanic garden staff with study and attending conferences.

Ms Livesey said in the past financial year the group had supported six staff to further their education, including through overseas opportunities.

“It is very important for the botanic garden staff to have these chances to grow their skills, which are of great benefit to the garden,” she said.

The Friends of DBG also provides a roster of volunteers to keep the garden information centre open.

This month, the information centre is acting as a hub for the GO Dunedin Festival, hosting an exhibition of botanical illustrations and providing information on festival events.

• The Friends of Dunedin Botanic Garden are welcoming new members this month, with people who sign up before November 1 in the draw to win a voucher from Blueskin Nurseries.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz