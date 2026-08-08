A record-breaking 20 local artists will share their skills with visitors to the Otago Art Society galleries this month, as part of the annual “Demonstration Days” event.

The artists will work on rotation in the galleries from August 10-16, giving the public a chance to observe their techniques up close, ask questions, and watch the art works take shape.

Showcasing a diverse range of skills and styles, artists will be in residence from 10am to 4pm each day (Saturday 9.30am to 3.30pm), on the first floor of Dunedin Railway Station.

Entry is free and all artworks are for sale.

Participating artists include Rose Shepard (oils), Brenda Nyhof (clays), Lorna Allan (acrylic), WenLi Ma (watercolour), Dayle Matthews (gel medium and glue sticks), Jenny Longstaff (acrylic), Sharon Leitch (oils), Rod Eales (oils), Janet Pribble (watercolour), Doug Hart (watercolour and digital photography), Scott Drummond (water-soluble oils), Brian Stewart (oils), Elaine Knight (acrylics), Elaine Grant (dolby acrylics), Penelope Smith (book binding, PVA, acrylic), Kaori Jackson (oils, linseed oil), Janet Wood/Hulland (acrylic).

Demo Days co-ordinator Lorna Allan said the event represented a great opportunity to open up the society’s activities to the local community.

Along with the practical demonstrations of art-making, there will be a 30-minute public talk from one of the artists, from 12.15pm.

“Artists love to talk about their work and share their tips and techniques,” Allan said.

“The Otago Art Society is a great place to find support as an artist, including those who are just starting to develop their art.

“Our artist members are keen to talk about the opportunities OAS can offer, including taking part in regular exhibitions,” she said.

“There are also many people who are interested in art, even if they don’t consider themselves artists.

“With the range of demonstrations we have, including oils, acrylics, watercolours, polymer and air-dry clay, journals and bookbinding — there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“We would love to welcome new people who haven’t previously visited our galleries in the Dunedin Railway Station.”

The Otago Art Society (OAS) is New Zealand’s oldest art society, founded in 1876.

Now celebrating its 150th anniversary the society has a busy schedule of public exhibitions, both local and national, notable for the range of media and diversity.

Artist Talks:

Artists will share their stories in a series of 30-minute talks, from 12.15pm each day.

The artist speakers will include Doug Hart (August 10), Brenda Nyhof (August 11), Brian Stewart (August 12), Jo Jago (August 13), Sarah Freiburger (August 14), Sharon Leitch (August 15), and Rose Shepard (August 16).