A pioneering champion and a resourceful volunteer received recognition this month.

Former world champion Carla Murray (nee Laughton) and dedicated stalwart Brent Wolf were made life members of the St Clair Surf Life Saving Club at its recent annual meeting.

They join 19 others in the organisation’s 115-year history, with Mrs Murray becoming the first woman to receive the honour.

A spokesperson said in 2012 Mrs Murray and her sister Steph Laughton won the World Surf Life Saving Championships IRB tube rescue in Adelaide.

Her life membership acknowledges her wider contribution to the club.

In moving the recognition at the annual meeting, member Antony Mason said Mrs Murray had contributed much during her 22 years of membership.

Mr Mason said she approached her many roles with the same dedication and commitment she did to competing.

She has held virtually every committee role along with organising fundraising ranging from cooking classes to quiz nights.

Mrs Murray arranged grant applications for equipment and travel, organised accommodation and transport for teams heading to competitions, ran the bar, undertook cleaning and sourced supplies. She also found time to perform beach patrols.

Mr Wolf initially joined the club in 1985 and was soon helping to manage equipment as a gear steward.

After living overseas for a period, Mr Wolf rejoined with his family in 2007 and started coaching and managing junior surf athletes in pool sessions and teams competing in southern zone events in Christchurch and at Oceans in Mount Maunganui.

He has also managed gear, helped raise funds to purchase boards, skis and canoes, coached ski paddling, performed beach patrols and has been patrol captain since 2001.

Latterly Mr Wolf has competed in Masters events with some success.

— Allied Media.