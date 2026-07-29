This week, OAR FM is celebrating the beauty of the Bislama language, the rich culture of Vanuatu and stories from the Vanuatu community in Dunedin.

University of Otago Ni-Vanutau students Genista Stephen, Kathrina Lani Litenmal and Christeline Karlyp, supported by Dr Namrata Chand, present a three-part series celebrating Vanuatu Bislama Language Week.

Bislama is an English-based creole language and the national tongue of Vanuatu. It serves as a vital lingua franca for communication across the country’s 83 islands, which are home to over 110 indigenous languages.

The theme for this week is “Tokbaot klaemet jenis — Hemi tru samting mo yumi mas lukaotem gud laef”, which translates as “Talk about climate change — it is real, and we must look after life”.

Broadcasts and podcasts will offer an opportunity to learn about traditional herbal knowledge, Vanuatu’s forests, beloved local dishes and Bislama Language Week events being held in the city.

• The “Vanuatu Students at Otago” Facebook page will feature updates on all activities related to the week’s celebrations.

• Vanuatu Bislama Language Week Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

• A full schedule of OAR FM programmes broadcast on 105.4FM and 1575AM can be found at oar.org.nz