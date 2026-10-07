A nationwide law change will strip local captains of discretionary power to let passengers remove lifejackets.

From Friday, October 9, everyone on board recreational boats 6m and under must wear a lifejacket at all times while under way.

Under Maritime Rules Part 91, recreational craft were required to carry enough lifejackets for all occupants.

Wearing them was only mandated at a national level during times of heightened risk, when being towed, or at the discretion of the skipper.

To address the legislative gap, several regions created local bylaws mandating lifejackets on small boats.

Otago already had a mandatory wearing rule in place, but it included a local clause granting the skipper the power to allow passengers to remove their lifejackets if the skipper judged it safe.

The new amendment overrides fragmented regional bylaws with one consistent countrywide rule.

It removes that exemption entirely, ensuring everyone aboard a small craft is wearing a lifejacket at all times while the vessel is under way.

Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook said the updated regulations brought boating safety in line with everyday driving habits.

“It’s essentially like, you know, we finally got to the point where you get in the car and put your seatbelt on,’’ Mr Rushbrook said.

“A large number of people do that already.

“But across the land, we still have fatalities a lifejacket could have helped with at the end of the day.”

As the region heads into the busy spring and summer season, Mr Rushbrook stressed the importance of doing safety checks.

“It’s the start of the season, the boat hasn’t been out of the garage.

“Pre-check everything works, make sure you’ve serviced your engine, the hull of the boat is intact.”

“Remember to have the right sort of lifejacket for everybody on board.”

Mr Rushbrook warned people needed to prepare before heading out on the water, highlighting the volatile nature of southern conditions.

“We live in the South Island in New Zealand and it changes really, really quickly.

“It might be a lovely day. We might be in sunny mode, but in an hour’s time, we might be in rain and wind mode.

“So do your homework on the weather, be prepared for it to change quickly.”

He said there were several places people could go for information, including a dedicated Facebook page at fb.com/orcharbourmaster.

Boaties could also visit the Port Otago page at portotago.co.nz/otago-harbour, which provides live updates on harbour wind and wave conditions.

“You have to go seek it and find it before you get out, it’s too late once you get out.

“I just want people to go and enjoy our stunning environment and come home safe,” Mr Rushbrook said.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz