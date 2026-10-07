CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

October 9: Cane & Horsehair “Global Odyssey”, leading musicians from Australia and New Zealand play chamber music by Mozart, Bosman, and Bax, 12.30pm at Hanover Hall. Tickets vis www.wilmaandfriends.com.au

October 9-11: Southern Heritage Trust presents Dunedin Heritage Weekend, with talks, tours and Steampunk high tea. Full programme and tickets www.southernheritage.org.nz

October 10: City Choir Dunedin presents Bach’s Mass in B Minor, conducted by David Burchell, with Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and soloists Caroline Burchell (soprano), Tessa Romano (mezzo soprano), Claire Barton (alto) and Teddy Finney-Water (tenor), 7.30pm, Dunedin Town Hall.

October 14: School of Performing Arts concert by Recital 2 Music Students, presenting a range of vocal and instrumental works, 1pm, Marama Hall.

October 16: Dunedin Collegiate Orchestra’s “Spring Concert”, featuring selected movements from Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 1 with soloist Ozan Biner-McGrath, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4, 7pm, Bayfield High School.

October 16: Relive the heyday of The Beatles with the “Beatlemania On Tour” tribute show, 7.30pm, Regent Theatre.

October 21: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra presents “Serenade”, works by Andree, Haydn, and Brahms, conducted by Tianyi Lu, with soloist Andrew Joyce (cello), 7.30pm, Dunedin Town Hall.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

October 8: Heka and The Honey Robots, 8pm at The Crown Hotel.

October 8, 10, and 13: Karaoke every Thursday and Saturday, plus open mic on Tuesday, with Jae Bedford, at The Bog.

October 9: Boaz, The Alloys, and Yeah, Nah, Maybe, at Dunedin Musicians Club. Doors open 7.30pm, music starts 8pm.

October 9: House of 2000 album release party, with Maxgrill and Ridge Jaggers, at Pearl Diver. Tickets via undertheradar

October 9: Cleos release gig, with Monkey Do and Keira Wallace, at The Crown Hotel.

October 9 and 16: Karaoke with Jae Bedford, at Crofters Arms.

October 10: Bangers & Brews co-producers Arlie McCormick and Harriet Moir present a Dolly Parton-themed edition of the pub sing-along event, at No.8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Doors open 6pm, singing starts 7pm. All welcome.

October 10: “Bands for Baxter” featuring the Mindtakers, Chemical Damage, Armadillo, Festering Death, Pipebomb, and Your Face, 7pm at The Crown Hotel.

October 10: Dunedin outfit The Whirling Eddys play classic rhythm ‘n blues and funky originals, 7.30pm, at Moons. Tickets via humanitix.com and at the door.

October 10: Soul Deep and Joe Public, 8pm at The Waterloo Hotel, Forbury. Free entry.

October 11: Dunedin Folk Club presents Yujing Cui playing ancient melodies on traditional Chinese instrument the pipa, 7.30pm, Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.

October 14 and 28: Open mic with Jae Bedford, 7pm at Valley Lodge.

October 17: “The Groovy Election Tour”, Kōpūtai People’s Party and The Wild Chitokakas present a night of political satire and groove-heavy music, at Waitati Hall. Doors open 7.30pm, music starts 8pm.

October 23: Dunedin Jazz Club presents a big band version of international Latin jazz pianist Dan Costa’s Suite Tres Rios album, with the Bill Martin Big Band, 7.30pm, Hanover Hall.

THEATRE & POETRY

October 8-9: Lunchtime Theatre, Voyage 36, the Backstage for Performance class transform the theatre into a magic space of invention, technology and mystery, 1pm, Allen Hall Theatre.

October 15-16: Lunchtime Theatre, Masquerade, exuberant choreographic works devised by students of DANC204/304 for musical theatre, 1pm, Allen Hall Theatre.

DANCE

October 8 and 15: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 8 and 15: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

October 13 and 15: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

October 8: Silverstream Women’s Club meeting, with speaker Carl Schiller on “Cycling in Alaska”, 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, Church St. Inquiries, phone Vicki on 489-7491 or 027 438-6393.

October 12: Mosgiel Ladies Probus Club meeting with speaker Ron McIntosh on Robbie Burns, 9.30am, Taieri Bridge Club, 10 Wickliffe St. New members welcome, inquiries phone Jackie 027 316 3961.

October 14: Otago Decorative and Fine Arts Society talk by international expert Ashley Gray (UK) on “The post-war textile visionaries of modern art”, 7.30pm, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

October 17: Dunedin Death Cafe meeting, a chance to discuss death and dying, from 2.45pm at The Swan, 23 Bath St. Pre-register via the Dunedin Death Cafe Group facebook page.

October 28: “7 Minutes to Change Your Mind”, an evening of short talks exploring the science and stories of dementia and brain health, in support of Alzheimers Otago, 6pm-8pm, The Hub, Otago Polytechnic, 95 Forth St. Tickets via humanitix

Canadian filmmaker Dianne Whelan (pictured) will attend a screening of her documentary '500 Days in the Wild', which followed her 24,000 solo journey across the Trans Canada Trail, at 6pm tonight (Thursday) at Rialto Cinemas Dunedin. Whelan will lead a Q&A session after the screening. Image: Supplied

FILM

October 8: Screening of 500 Days in the Wild, following the 24,000km solo journey of Canadian filmmaker Dianne Whelan across the Trans Canada Trail, 6pm, Rialto Cinemas Dunedin. Whelan will attend, as part of as 16-date NZ tour, and will lead a Q&A session after the screening.

October 14: Dunedin Film Society screening of City on Fire (1987), directed by Ringo Lam, 7.30pm, Colquhoun lecture theatre, Great King St.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

October 8 and 15: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

October 8 and 15: Cards; 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 10: Dunedin Naturalist Field Club field trip from Akatore to the sea, departing the corner of Melville and Princes Sts at 9am. Cost $15. Prospective members welcome. Inquiries, phone Alan on (03) 950-3019.

October 10: SGINZ Buddhist Activity Centre offers chanting and Buddhism study, 1pm-2.30pm, 43 Manor Pl. All welcome. Inquiries, email dunedin@sginz.org

October 10 and 14: The Garden School of Art courses in Botanical Art and Illustration and Life Drawing with Anatomy. Inquiries, contact jo@livingart.co.nz, 022 461-2561, or 021 131-1960.

October 12 and 19: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

October 13 and 20: “Parents’ Place” gathering for parents, Tuesday 10am-noon, at SuperGrans space, South City Mall, 132 Hillside Rd. Inquiries, phone Philippa on 027 422-7472, or email manager@supergransdunedin.co.nz

October 14 and 21: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

MUSIC GROUPS

October 8 and 15: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 6.45pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

October 9 and 16: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

October 9 and 16: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

October 9 and 16: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

October 9 and 16: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

October 16 and 30: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

October 18 and November 1: POHO Ukulele Group, 5.30pm-6.30pm every second Sunday. New strummers welcome. Information, contact Brenda on 021 125-5322.

October 13 and 20: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 487-6443.

October 13 and 20: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

October 13 and 20: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

October 13 and 20: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

The Otago Art Society's Rhyman Spring Exhibition, titled "New Beginnings", features 170 art works by society members, and is on show until October 24, upstairs at Dunedin Railway Station. Photo: Supplied

EXHIBITIONS

October 10-18: Dunedin Public Art Gallery Society Members’ Exhibition, showcasing the art of members, hosting workshops, and raising funds to support DPAG and the Ōtepoti Art Scene, at Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St.

Until October 11: “Now That’s Different”, OpenArts Spring Exhibition on the theme of “storm in a teacup”, 10am-4pm daily at Macandrew Bay Hall.

Until October 11: “Allegorical Journeys”, works by Philippa Blair, at Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

October 20-25: “Gathering Light”, group exhibition by six Dunedin artists connected through Otago Polytechnic night art classes — Barbara Macdonald, Wayne Fleet, Dawn McFarlane, Raimo Kuparinen, Shelley Porter, and Linda Kent-Lindsay,

Until October 24: “New Beginnings”, Otago Art Society Rhyman Spring Exhibition, at the society galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

Until October 30: “A River of Creativity” pop-up exhibition & sale at Artsenta, 462 Princes St.

Until October 30: “Fantails in Four Seasons”, new works by Kaori Jackson, Koru Gallery.

Until October 31: “Subject Matters”, works by James Thomson-Bache, RDS Gallery, 6 Castle St.

Until October 31: “Human Beings are Phototropic, They Move Towards Light”, paintings by Kirsten Ferguson, at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until October 31: “Tales, Tangles & Tiny Adventures”, watercolour, ink and whimsical tales by Michele Dalwood, part of the Art@Marinoto Cafe programme, Mercy Hospital.

Until November 29: “A River of Creativity”, looking back over 40 years of Artsenta creative & wellness space, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until February 8: “Early New Zealand Modernist”, works by Whanganui-born artist Edith Collier, based on the principles of post-impressionist, developed and toured by Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery, at Dunedin Public Art Gallery. Exhibition tour this Saturday, 11am.

GARDEN EVENTS

October 13: Dunedin Garden Lovers Club, with speaker Margaret Dodds on Lilies, 1.45pm, St James Presbyterian Church, King Edward St. Inquiries, phone Jean on (03) 454-5708.

October 13: Dunedin Vegetable Growers Club meeting, 7pm, Hope's Bowls Stadium, 38 Tahuna Rd.

October 13: Dunedin Gardening Club meeting, with speaker Fran Rawlings on “A Victorian Cemetery”, 7.30pm, Green Island Bowling Club.

October 14: Taieri Garden Club meeting, with speaker from Dunedin Vegetable Club, 7.30pm, 7.30pm, Presbyterian Church hall, Church St, Mosgiel.

October 18: Friends of Dunedin Botanic Garden present the Rhododendron Day Plant Sale, with 17 plant-related stalls, 9am-12.30pm, DBG Propagation Facility, 82 Lovelock Ave. BYO bags and boxes.

October 18: Heritage Roses Otago AGM, with speaker Clare Haig, of Nelson, on “Growing living heirlooms”, 2pm at Hopes Bowls Stadium, Tahuna Rd. Bring a plate to share for afternoon tea. All welcome.

GENERAL EVENTS

October 8 and 15: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No 8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com

November 5: Retired nurses annual reunion lunch, Otago Golf Club, Balmacewen Rd. Registration and details: email regnselunch@gmail.com or text/phone 027 465-1516.