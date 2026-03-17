The incident happened in Castle St during yesterday's St Patrick's Day partying. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A teenager in Dunedin received a formal warning for assault from police after lobbing an egg at a group of young women.

The alleged egging was witnessed by police around midday in Castle St in the midst of yesterday’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were out patrolling when a 19-year-old man ‘‘has thrown an egg into a group of girls in front of police’’.

‘‘Police arrested the male and he admitted being in possession of MDMA.’’

The man was let off with a formal warning for assault and possession of MDMA, Sgt Lee said.

It was not the only St Patrick’s Day antics to unfold in North Dunedin yesterday.

Police were patrolling the area about 6pm when they observed a vehicle driving the wrong way in Malcolm St, between Frederick and Albany Sts.

Police activated their red and blue lights and siren, but the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, Sgt Lee said.

It appeared to have returned to the correct side of the road when police pulled alongside the vehicle and motioned for the driver to stop.

However, the driver ‘‘accelerated away heavily through a red light and moved onto the wrong side of the road to go around traffic.’’

The vehicle was not pursued by police.

After further enquiries, police arrested the driver and impounded his vehicle.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, had travelled down from Nelson to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Dunedin, Sgt Lee said.

The man was breath tested and he recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg.

He was bailed to appear in court at a later date, charged with failing to stop when followed by red and blue flashing lights and driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.

The man also received an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol and issues with his vehicle, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz