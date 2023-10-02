Threatening to kill charge over imitation pistol

A man has been charged with threatening to kill after Dunedin police responded to two separate calls relating to imitation firearms.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said about midday on Sunday, police were called to an address in Mornington after people spotted someone with what appeared to be a pistol out of his car.

Police managed to locate the man about 30 minutes later on Emerson Street, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 32-year-old was subsequently charged with threatening to kill and possessing an imitation firearm.

The other incident occurred about 6pm on Sunday, when a 19-year-old driver of a Ute was stopped by police in Mosgiel.

The young man appeared to be waving around a pistol

He later admitted to police it was a BB Gun, and was showing it to his mates, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 19-year-old was warned about his behavior.