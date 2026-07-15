Michael David McLeod paid a 15-year-old for sex and shared methamphetamine with her at his bar. PHOTO: ROB KIDD Three Dunedin men — one a respected entertainment scene figure — have been jailed on drug and sex charges against a 15-year-old girl. Michael David McLeod, 42, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, where his name suppression was lifted and he was sentenced to two years three months’ imprisonment. McLeod made headlines eight years ago when he took over running legendary live-music venue the Captain Cook Hotel after a lengthy closure, later changing its name to Dive. A musician in various bands, he was also previously operator of Chicks Hotel in Port Chalmers, playing a vital role in its rejuvenation for the local gig scene. The details of McLeod’s crimes, as well as the identities of two other men involved in similar offending against the same girl, can now be revealed. Joshua Thomas Smith, 34, was locked up for three years eight months in March and 34-year-old Zachary James David Ledgerwood got two years seven months when he was sentenced last year. The court heard Smith began messaging the victim in March 2023 after using the website ‘‘SugarDaddyMeet’’. He provided her with methamphetamine and after claiming she was 17, she ultimately revealed her real age. After their first sexual liaison, Smith created an online advertisement on behalf of the teenager with the lure of cash and more illicit substances. The court heard that only weeks later McLeod was cruising an online classifieds website, when he replied to the advertisement, which purported to be from an 18-year-old woman offering sexual services. He met the victim and took her to a remote area near a paintball park, where the first liaison took place. Court documents said he paid the teen $300 and organised another meeting a few days later. This time, McLeod picked her up, gave her a vape then drove her to his bar, where he provided her with vodka and paid her $500 for sex ‘‘on a couch in the back room’’. On the third occasion, he plied her with meth — something that would become a pattern over the next five months. Crown prosecutor Zoe Kellam said the drugs formed ‘‘part of an ongoing pattern of exploitation’’ which increased the victim’s dependence on the man. And Judge David Robinson agreed there were elements of grooming in McLeod’s actions. At some point the defendant came to believe she was 16 but ‘‘did not take any other steps to independently verify her age’’, the court heard. Police had executed a search warrant at Smith’s home in April 2023 and Ledgerwood — who was informed the girl was only 15 — offered to give the teenager a ride home. He found a social media account of the ‘‘extraordinarily vulnerable’’ girl and began messaging her. Between June and September that year, they met eight times, the court heard. Like Smith and McLeod, Ledgerwood shared methamphetamine with the victim and on one occasion, used his cellphone to record her performing a sex act. He later uploaded the clip to a fetish website, titling it ‘‘good girl, new pet’’. Yesterday, McLeod’s counsel, Sarah Saunderson-Warner, said her client had begun using methamphetamine and sex workers as he was ‘‘struggling to cope with personal demons’’. The defendant told a probation officer during a recent interview his descent had been caused by a downturn in business. Ms Saunderson-Warner said McLeod had sought to address his issues immediately after being charged, undertaking counselling for alcohol and drug use. He was now 22 months sober, the court heard. Ms Saunderson-Warner argued home detention was the appropriate penalty but the judge disagreed. Judge Robinson said the negative effects on the victim had been profound. While the contents of the girl’s statement were suppressed, the judge summarised: ‘‘the road to recovery for her will be long and she has many hurdles to overcome.’’ McLeod was convicted of contracting an under-18 for sex, two charges of supplying methamphetamine, one of possession and one of supplying cannabis. He will be eligible for parole in April next year. rob.kidd@odt.co.nz